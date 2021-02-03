Rooftop garden idea takes root at Council

A rooftop garden in Brisbane, Fraser Coast Councillor Daniel Sanderson hopes to bring something similiar to the Fraser Coast. Photo: File

Rooftop gardens and restaurants may soon spring up on the Fraser Coast, after a motion passed by Councillor Daniel Sanderson passed unanimously at the recent Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting.

Cr Sanderson elaborated on his idea, saying “Recently Brisbane City Council amended their scheme to encourage a lot more gardens and rooftop gardens across the city … I thought for our region, our buildings could possibly be made into rooftop gardens.”

“We asked if we could include that in the motion to Fraser Coast Regional Council which I worked on late last year, bringing it forward this year.

“We allowed it in our scheme, it’s just making it a lot more friendly or easier to do which we will investigate to encourage.

“It would be suitable for any new or existing building. Any building that can support it on it’s top level can be made into a rooftop garden … if one city can do it on one storey buildings like you see in the Gold Coast, if it’s done safe it should be encourage.”

Cr Sanderson was confident the concept would bring benefits to the region, to use space not being and give people a new, high up perspective of the regional cities.

“I’m very grateful to my colleagues for supporting it and I think it sends a strong message, not just our local community but beyond that our region is forward looking.”

“We want to create a beautiful region that’s liveable for generations to come.”