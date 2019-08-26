Roos bounce into the second week of the BRL finals

TRY: Josiah Alberts scores for the Wallaroos in their win over Hervey Bay Seagulls in their A-grade elimination semi-final in Bundaberg on Saturday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Wallaroos can continue their reign as the dominant rugby league team on the Fraser Coast after their 26-14 victory over the Hervey Bay Seagulls on Saturday.

The Fraser Coast clubs were up against each other in the Bundaberg Rugby League elimination final.

In a scrappy match, it was the Maryborough team that will be advancing to week two of the final series.

Wallaroos coach Peter Waters believes his team will have to improve if they want to stay alive in season 2019.

It was very scrappy but it was a win,” he said.

"It was a match that was there for the taking at half-time and either side could have won it.

We played well for 15 minutes early in the second half and that was enough for the result.”

Seagulls coach Fai Sami agreed with Waters and rued his team's missed chances.

"We could have won that match but just didn't capitalise on opportunities,” he said.

"Roos beat us with their outside backs.”

Sami was proud of his team for the effort they made over the season and believes the future appears bright for the club.

"We won the wooden spoon last year and we played in the semis this year,” Sami said.

Waters made special mention of Lucas McAskill who made his first A-grade start.

"Lucas was outstanding for us in his A-grade debut along with Beaudyn McMahon,” Waters said.

Wallaroos progress to the minor semi-final where they will play Across the Waves.

Eastern Suburbs were too strong for ATW winning 14-12.

In a tight contest the Magpies outlasted the current premiers to move into the major semi against Past Brothers.

There was some confusion about the interchange with Easts player Tim Cole leaving the field under the blood rule.

The Eastern Suburbs mistakenly motioned that he was being removed because of concussion protocol.

BRL officials reviewed the incident during the match and Cole was allowed to return to the field.

A-grade women

Waves women continue to stay alive in the women's A-grade competition with a 14-0 victory over Wallabys.

The Bundaberg team will play the Hervey Bay Seagulls in the minor semi-final after they lost to Tannum in Gladstone.

Tannum will meet minor premiers Past Brothers in the major semi-final.