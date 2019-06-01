Roos ready to surf Across the Waves in round 7 BRL action

RUGBY LEAGUE: Wallaroos plan to continue their unbeaten start to the BRL 2019 season when they host Waves Tigers tonight at Eskdale Park Maryborough.

The 2018 Grand Finalists will meet for the second time this year after Wallaroos won a tight encounter in round two 36-30.

After six rounds of the competition Bundaberg Brothers and Wallaroos remain undefeated and a win by the Maryborough club will set up a mouth watering top of the table clash next week when the teams play at Brothers in Bundaberg.

Wallaroos and the Tigers are both coming off easy wins in round six and this match will give a good indication on how close ATW are to the two top sides.

In other BRL A grade matches the Western Suburbs Panthers host the win less Maryborough Brothers side in the early match at Salter Oval.

Currently sitting in fourth position on the competition ladder the Panthers will be hoping a win can give them some breathing room over the lower placed sides.

Similarly the Eastern Suburbs Magpies will be following a similar plan when they play the Hervey Bay Seagulls in the 6pm match.

A win to the Magpies will open a four point gap to the sixth placed Seagulls.

Hervey Bay have shown glimpses of being able to match the top teams in the competition but are yet to put a full performance together since their only win in round one against Maryborough Brothers.

In A grade women's action the third placed Hervey Bay Seagulls side travel to Gladstone to play Wallabies.

Both teams are currently sitting on eight points, four points behind Past Brothers and a win will secure sole second position in the competition.

The Hervey Bay side have not played for two weeks after Valleys Roosters forfeited in round six.

In other A grade women's matches, Bundaberg Brothers also travel to Gladstone to play Valleys Roosters in the first match of the double header.

Brothers have had a perfect start to their 2019 campaign while Tannum have yet to record a win.

In the only local women's match Across the Waves play Tannum Sandss at Salter Oval from 1.20pm.