Roosters demand redress over Pearce ban

Pearce has moved on — but the Roosters haven’t. Image: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Pearce has moved on — but the Roosters haven’t. Image: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

THE Sydney Roosters want compensation from the NRL over the Mitchell Pearce suspension that ultimately ruined their 2016 season and cost the club more than $60,000 in legal fees.

It follows NRL CEO Todd Greenberg admitting this week that Pearce's eight-week suspension and $125,000 fine over a lewd video with a dog was wrong and "overcooked."

Without their million-dollar playmaker for a third of the season, the Roosters finished 15th on the premiership table and won only six games.

They hired a QC at the time to prove the filming was illegal but the penalty was still handed down by former independent commission chairman John Grant.

At the time the Roosters reluctantly accepted the punishment but have since blown up about players from other clubs escaping with softer penalties for indiscretions more serious.

South Sydney Rabbitohs superstar Greg Inglis didn't miss a club game despite mid-range drink-driving and speeding offences last year.

Sam Burgess also escaped punishment over a social media photo scandal last season.

The Roosters are so annoyed they have not ruled out taking legal action against the NRL.

Roosters boss Nick Politis is not happy. Image: Phil Hillyard

"We are looking at all our options," said chairman Nick Politis, "We said at the time it was wrong and now they are saying it was wrong."

We texted Pearce on Friday to ask if he felt cheated after Greenberg's admission.

He replied: "Hey mate, thx for the text. It's in the past now. Huge game for us tomorrow. That's all I'm worried about."

The independent commission has called for a review of the integrity unit in light of inconsistencies in penalties in recent years.

In future the disciplining players for off-field incidents will be taken out of the hands of clubs.