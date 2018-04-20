Roses stolen from grave hours after funeral

HEART BROKEN: Mike Aherne buried his son on Monday and the next day some of the flowers laid on his grave were stolen.

HEART BROKEN: Mike Aherne buried his son on Monday and the next day some of the flowers laid on his grave were stolen. Inge Hansen

IT HAS been five days since Mike Aherne buried his son Carl.

Less than 24 hours after he said his goodbyes, some of the flowers placed on Carl's grave were stolen.

"I was very angry not only for myself but for my daughter-in-law. It was devastating to think someone could do something so low," he said.

Carl was just 39 years of age when he died nearly three weeks ago leaving behind his wife and two young sons.

On Monday, he was laid to rest at Polson Cemetery, Point Vernon where his wife laid a large bouquet of flowers that included about 20 roses on his grave site.

When she went to visit the next day, she noticed the roses inside the bouquet had been taken yet the remaining flowers were untouched.

"The thing is we're a really kind family. My wife volunteers at the Neighbourhood Centre and we don't have a lot of money but we help people," he said.

"We'd rather give $100 than have five cents stolen from us."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

In a bid to stop the same incident happening to another family, Mr Aherne said he wanted security cameras installed at the cemetery.

"We need to do something to keep these people away and stop them stealing from graves," he said.

When speaking with the Chronicle at Carl's grave site, the emotion was still raw and it was clear the incident added to the trauma.

However, he made sure to remember his son for the "larrikin" he was. When Mr Aherne arrived at the grave, he was met by several kangaroos lounging near Carl's grave, a comforting reminder of his son's love for nature.

"He was a real joker and he was really loved by everyone," he said.

"He had his own business and he had lots of friends."

Mr Aherne said he wanted those responsible to realise the damage they could cause to families.

"Just put yourself in the other person's shoes before you do something."