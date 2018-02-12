Roses top pick for Valentines Day but get in quick

Roses are the most popular flower for Valentines Day.

Roses are the most popular flower for Valentines Day. Courtney Becht

ROSES are in high demand as men put their orders in days before Valentines Day.

The phone has been ringing non stop at Bay Flowers and Gifts so blokes don't miss out on the most popular flower of choice for their special someone.

Business owner Peter Buchanan said roses, in particular red roses, were again the top preference for Valentines Day gifts.

Mr Buchanan said orders started coming in at least a couple of days prior to February 14 and if you're a last minute shopper, his advice is don't leave it until after lunch on Wednesday.

"You'll miss out on roses and may have to settle for whatever is left,” he said.

"It's our second busiest season after Mothers Day.”

Mr Buchanan said most men would spend anything from $50 right up into the hundreds and some would add a teddy bear, chocolate or wine.

The next most popular arrangements after roses were gerberas, native bunches and lillies.

Mr Buchanan said he had four girls working from Monday through to Wednesday to meet demand, including his wife.

While they'll be catching up on sleep after a busy day on Wednesday, Mr Buchanan said he and his valentine would celebrate with a wine the day after.