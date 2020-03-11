Roshana Care steps into Bay’s aged care market

MEET THE TEAM: Looking forward to working with the residents at Roshana Care are the operations team Chamee Dissanayake, David Wilson, Emma Roberts, Rosh Jalagge, Dinu Ekanayake, Wendy Andrew and Sam Jay.

ONE of Western Australia's biggest mental health and aged care frontrunners has put down roots in Hervey Bay.

Roshana Care has come to Queensland for the first time by taking over Parklands Retirement Haven, which was finalised last Monday.

The Roshana team met with residents under their care for a meet and greet last Thursday.

Roshana first stepped into the market in 2001, specialising in mental health services and becoming the largest mental health service in Western Australia.

Their dip into aged care began in 2011, and they've since become one of the best in WA.

Now they're looking at expanding their market.

CEO Rosh Jalagge saw the potential in Hervey Bay with a large ageing population.

"First time I came to Hervey Bay, that day I thought 'This is the one, we need to invest here'."

In Hervey Bay, Roshana is targeting complex aged care as its primary care goal, but that isn't all the team hopes to do.

Mr Jalagge's plans for Hervey Bay are big, and all community based: Roshana Care values the community at its core.

"What we want is to cater for everybody," Mr Jalagge said.

"Especially for the people who think they can't afford aged care. Anyone can go into aged care, as long as they are eligible."

The message Mr Jalagge wants to bring to Hervey Bay is that anyone is welcome, and the team wants to bring its expertise to the area.

It may have started in aged care, but Mr Jalagge sees that there is many opportunities for Roshana to become a big part in the community.

Already the organisation is looking into the future.

From June, it will provide services with the NDIS and discussions are under way with state health departments to bring more mental health services to the region.

Not only will this bring extra services, but it will bring skilled workers in as well as provide training.

And Roshana has ideas on ways to bring more benefits to our ageing population.

Bringing a people-centred model, Rosh has ideas to build a small childcare centre on Parklands property, taking inspiration from German aged care facilities and their intergenerational programs.

Roshana Care will be a welcome part of Hervey's Bay community and strives to provide the best support for everyone, regardless of class, wealth and age.