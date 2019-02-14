Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

Albert State School student leader nominees (back from left) James Reece, Stephen Harcla, Zac Hughes, (middle from left) Lachlan Haigh, Jayden Treweek, Matilda Harrison, Sierra Pursey, (front from left) Taryn Smith and Kayleigh Hodder with the backpacks and stuffed monkeys donated by the Rotary Club of Maryborough Sunrise.

Albert State School student leader nominees (back from left) James Reece, Stephen Harcla, Zac Hughes, (middle from left) Lachlan Haigh, Jayden Treweek, Matilda Harrison, Sierra Pursey, (front from left) Taryn Smith and Kayleigh Hodder with the backpacks and stuffed monkeys donated by the Rotary Club of Maryborough Sunrise. Boni Holmes

ALBERT State School principal Phillip Murtagh takes his hat off to the Rotarians for their continued support.

For many years the Rotary Club of Maryborough Sunrise has provided funding for a number of projects.

Last week they donated dozens of backpacks filled with stationery, lunch boxes and water bottles.

Rotary Foundation director Robyn Dowling said there was a number of contributions from businesses and new member Helen Puller had done a lot of work on the project.

Station Square News and Bunnings were supportive of the initiative, which has been running for a few years.

"We started off doing a books-at-home project, which gave children who didn't have any access to books in the home the capacity to select three that they wanted to read each term and take them home and they were theirs to keep," Ms Dowling said.

"In addition to that the school got quite a substantial donation to put in the library."

After that project ran its course, Rotary members donated to the formation of a breakfast club plus backpacks - "giving the donation in a different way".

"We have been able to keep this project running this year through a district grant from our Rotary District 9570," she said.

"It gives students who come to school without any breakfast a breakfast before they start the school day.

"In addition to that we have been able to do the backpacks."

Mr Murtagh said Rotary had donated thousands of dollars over the years to support this initiative.

"The backpacks they provide us enable studentsto be able to starttheir school life at Albert State School with thebasic essentials like lunch box, water bottle, stationery, backpack," he said.

"I take my hat off to the people who are part of Rotary.

"They are incredibly generous and they absolutely make a difference to our students' lives."