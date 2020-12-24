Rotarians help ensure Coast kids get gift from Santa

The Rotary Club of Hervey Bay City bought toys for the Salvation Army to distribute to children in need.

The Rotary Club of Hervey Bay City bought toys for the Salvation Army to distribute to children in need.

THE Rotary Club of Hervey Bay City decided this year that instead of doing a Kris Kringle at their annual Christmas party they would all purchase a gift for a child for the Salvation Army Christmas Drive.

The Club also donated money towards the purchase of gifts.

Secretary Lesley Jones and Rotarian Trish Fowler delivered all the gifts to Lieutenant Aaron Reid for local families in need so Fraser Coast kids wouldn’t go without a gift from Santa this year.

See more heartwarming Christmas stories here.