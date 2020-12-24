Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Rotary Club of Hervey Bay City bought toys for the Salvation Army to distribute to children in need.
The Rotary Club of Hervey Bay City bought toys for the Salvation Army to distribute to children in need.
News

Rotarians help ensure Coast kids get gift from Santa

Staff writers
24th Dec 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Rotary Club of Hervey Bay City decided this year that instead of doing a Kris Kringle at their annual Christmas party they would all purchase a gift for a child for the Salvation Army Christmas Drive.

The Club also donated money towards the purchase of gifts.

Secretary Lesley Jones and Rotarian Trish Fowler delivered all the gifts to Lieutenant Aaron Reid for local families in need so Fraser Coast kids wouldn’t go without a gift from Santa this year.

See more heartwarming Christmas stories here.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New kitchen installed thanks to Federal funding

        Premium Content New kitchen installed thanks to Federal funding

        News Fraser Coast Artslink president Josie Street said the upgrade was welcomed by the members and regular users of the hall.

        Where to go Christmas light hunting on Fraser Coast

        Premium Content Where to go Christmas light hunting on Fraser Coast

        Family Fun The best places to view in Hervey Bay, Maryborough and surrounds.

        Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Feeding the 500: Church charity pulls off Christmas miracle

        Premium Content Feeding the 500: Church charity pulls off Christmas miracle

        News The influx of families in need proves just how vital their services are.