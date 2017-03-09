Rotary Club's serious record bid at pub crawl

Maryborough Rotary Club president Ian Cruikshank (right) with club members David Kemp and Lloyd Maddern checking out the new Rotary pub crawl stop in Ellena St, opposite the Old Sydney site.

THOUSANDS of people trying to claim back the world pub crawl record for Maryborough on April 30 will also be helping preserve a Rotary initiative that is saving the lives of young people on our roads.

Maryborough Rotary Club's temporary "pub” set- up during the annual pub crawl is now one of its biggest fundraisers and helps the club stage its successful Rotary Youth Drive Awareness program.

Held over a week at the showgrounds, the driver safety course for Year 11 students in Maryborough and Hervey Bay has been recognised as a prime factor in the Wide Bay having Queensland's lowest rate of youth road fatalities.

Rotary's "pub” will move this year from its usual spot beside the band hall at the end of Richmond St to the Beemart car park at the corner of Richmond and Ellena Sts.

Club president Ian Cruikshank said the club aimed to cut queues with a ticket-then-drink system.

The organising committee is hoping to attract about 5000 pub crawlers to seize back the record Kansas City set three years ago. The Americans snatched the Guinness Book of Records from Maryborough with 4885 pub crawlers registering at 10 pubs. That was only 167 more than Maryborough's record.

Mr Cruishank said the Rotary stop on the world record march would front Ellena St between Beemart and the Neighbourhood Centre.

"We will be offering patrons a sausage sizzle and wood-fired pizzas and will have two bands constantly playing music which has been appreciated by patrons in past years.”

Three other hotels in Ellena St will be on the route: The Old Sydney, Carlton and Central. Costume judging for $2000 in cash prizes will be at Pub Crawl Central at the City Hall, the bus stop for the loop to the Carriers Arms and the Brolga. Also on the route are Post Office, Criterion, Federal and Royal.

The pub crawl runs from noon to 8pm. Non-alcoholic drinks are recommended and a $500 cash prize draw will be held for all completed cards.