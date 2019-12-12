Rotary Sunrise to help tranform Bayside rennovations

SENSE OF WORTH: Rotary Hervey Bay Sunrise Ivan Mapp with Bayside Transformations Alan Ling, Russell Newey, Daniel Colliver and Baily Johnson were working on one of the refurbished rooms.

IT’S Christmas time and what better gift can a person get than to know they are loved and given a sense of belonging in the community.

Right now, Rotary Hervey Bay Sunrise is doing its best to share peace and goodwill at the Bayside Transformations with major renovations of the men’s lodgings.

The dilapidated run-down rooms will be transformed over the next six months with fresh paint, new carpet, airconditioning and bedding.

Bayside director Tina Davie said five rooms would be getting much needed refurbishments.

“The men here are very excited about the rooms getting renovated with new beds, carpet and airconditioning,” Ms Davie said

“This will help make the men feel like they have value and worth in the community.

“Rotary have been great coming forward and offer to help their help and the rooms have been given a new lease of life.”

Bayside Transformations is a Residential Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation non for-profit program.

It is a therapeutic community that combines self-help, mutual support and encourages promoting personal change.

Rotary renovator Ivan Mapp said they were looking for a service project for the community and worked in unison with Bayside Transformations.

“It will take about three days per room and we are looking at doing one room a month,” Mr Mapp said.

“Not only are we changing the rooms but also the men’s lives as well and show them the community still care about their wellbeing.”