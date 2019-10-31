Rotting bridge gets replaced at Old M’boro Site

Councillor Paul Truscott and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour test out a new bridge at the Original Maryborough Site.

A ROTTING old bridge at the Old Maryborough Site has now been replaced.

The new bridge will give visitors easy access along the pathway to explore the parklands, Councillor Paul Truscott said.

“The old bridge had completely rotted away,” he said.

The Original Maryborough Site is a heritage-listed archaeological site in Russell Street, Maryborough.

The 28 hectare site was occupied between 1848 and 1855. The town was eventually moved four kilometres to encompass the current city centre.

“The site is unique,” Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

“The Original Maryborough Site is a very significant historical place and a pleasurable riverside park to visit.

“It is a tranquil place where one can imagine the past and experience nature.”

