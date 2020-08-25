Rough course ahead for Bay fishing charter company

FOR Brett Alty, the coronavirus crisis means his business could possibly lose thousands in annual revenue.

The Mistress Sportsfishing Charters captain said the business usually made between $75,000 to $100,000 per season, but he was unsure of how this year would turn out.

The Hervey Bay business runs fishing charters off Fraser Island and has lost quite a few clients.

Bookings have dried up due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

He said international and interstate bookings had been cancelled so the business had shifted its focus towards Queensland anglers, to keep the charter business afloat.

The business has recently discounted fees for Queenslanders to book fishing charter trips.

"Hopefully, we'll have enough bookings to make it through this season," Mr Alty said.

He said recovering from the pandemic wouldbe difficult, but hoped hoped Queenslanders would holiday and spend locally, helping businesses like his recover.

Mr Alty encouraged local boaties to hire his charter boat, saying they would save on marina and fuel expenses when boating with a charter company.

For now, Mr Alty will be relying on his own resources to continue to operate, pay marina expenses and keep his crew employed through the crisis.

He said it was now a case of waiting and seeing if Queenslanders went on his fishing charters.

"We need your local support," Mr Alty said.