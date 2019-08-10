Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QST_ALN_CONFRATERNITYCUP
QST_ALN_CONFRATERNITYCUP
Rugby League

Round 3 livestream schedule for AIC rugby league

by Kyle Pollard
10th Aug 2019 11:00 AM

We're two rounds into the AIC rugby league season and every team already has a win on the board.

Who can break away from the pack in the Open grade action? Will Marist Ashgrove be the team to beat after demolishing St Pats at home last weekend?

Check out the full schedule of action below for this Saturday's matches, including the games we will be livestreaming.

WATCH ROUND 3 LIVE HERE

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 3

Saturday, August 10 at St Edmunds, Church Rd, Tivoli

*St Edmunds College v St Patricks College

*Marist College Ashgrove v St Laurences College

*Villanova v Iona College

*Bye: Padua College

 

SCHEDULE

8.30am - Year 5

9.30am - Year 6

10.30am - Year 7

11.30am - Year 8

12.30pm - Year 9 (Livestream: St Edmunds v St Pats)

1.30pm - Year 10 (Livestream: St Edmunds v St Pats)

2.40pm - Open (Livestream: Marist Ashgrove v St Lauries)

More Stories

Top Stories

    Criminal writes apology letter to victims from jail

    premium_icon Criminal writes apology letter to victims from jail

    Crime A man involved in a high-profile burglary at a Fraser Coast shopping centre has expressed his remorse through a series of hand-written letters to his victims

    Shocking number of child abuse reports on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Shocking number of child abuse reports on Fraser Coast

    News Last month a shocking case of child abuse came to light.

    ON NOTICE: Compliance crackdown at Maryborough hotels

    premium_icon ON NOTICE: Compliance crackdown at Maryborough hotels

    News He said something had to be done to avoid a potential tragedy.