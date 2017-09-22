Round up the girls for a night of laughs

THEY ARE BACK: Get the girls together for a night of fun and laughs with comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs.

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

COMEDIANS Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are bringing their evil charm and their smash hit show Women Like Us to the Hervey Bay RSL on Saturday, October 14.

These women are different from your usual comedians. For a start they're women.

They're mothers. They're middle aged and they are country girls from Mullumbimby.

With over 60 sold-out shows to their credit, they girls have performed to packed houses at Sydney Comedy Festival's Enmore Theatre, Brisbane's Sit Down Comedy, and sell out shows at Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Adelaide Fringe and Perth Festival.

The women have also taken their unique comedy to halls, pubs, clubs and theatres in the outback.

"No town is too small for us," laughed Nolan, who hails from Wondai and proudly calls herself a "small town girl".

Women Like Us is a two-hour stand-up comedy show.

There are few sacred cows that Briggs and Nolan shy away from milking.

With seven children and 35 years of stage time between them, their "failure to parent" is the focus of their material, along with the beauty industry, getting older, getting fatter, strange surgeries, weird TV shows, obsessions, frustrations, and at the end of the day, who unpacks the dishwasher.

Mandy Nolan is a columnist for the Byron Shire Echo, and writes regularly for Mamamia.

When coming up with a show title, Women like Us just turned up.

"Our audiences love our shows because our lives are like theirs," Nolan said.

"We're not rarefied trophy wives. We're capable overworked, overwhelmed and totally over it women!

"And because of sharing stories like that ... women like us!"

The girls will hit the stage on Saturday, October 14. Doors open at 7pm.

Show starts at 8pm.

Tickets are $20 for RSL members, and $25 non-members. Book at RSL reception, Torquay Rd, Pialba, or phone 4197 7444.