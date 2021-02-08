ROUND TWO: Another round of Council community grants now open

GRANTS OPEN: Staff from Meals on Wheels Fraser Community prepare meals with the aid of new kitchen equipment bought with a grant presented last year from the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

GRANTS OPEN: Staff from Meals on Wheels Fraser Community prepare meals with the aid of new kitchen equipment bought with a grant presented last year from the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Fraser Coast community groups and organisations are being encouraged to apply for Fraser Coast Regional Council grants to help them deliver projects and events.

Councillor James Hansen said round two of the 2020/21 Community Projects and Community Events Grants program opened today with applications due in by 7 March 2021.

“Council’s grants schemes offer a range of opportunities for groups to apply for funding for projects, activities and events that build community skills, develop and maintain community infrastructure and meet identified community needs,” he said.

“Grants of up to $5000 per project are available for community groups and organisations to plan and deliver community based projects or events in the 2020/21 financial year.

“Our most recent round of Council community grants saw everything from office equipment, shade covers and kitchen upgrades funded while events such as the Burrum Windfest, an Eightball competition and softball state championships also received financial assistance.

“Council is pleased to see so many community-driven activities being organised across the Fraser Coast and we’re keen to support community groups develop their facilities and events through these grant programs.”

Cr Hansen said Council also had a Community Environment Grants program that provided grants of up to $2000 to support projects that make a positive and ongoing contribution to the Fraser Coast’s biodiversity, environment and waterways.

Applications for the Community Environment Grants remain open throughout the financial year until the funding pool is fully allocated.

More information, including grant program guidelines, are available on Council’s website.