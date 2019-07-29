Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Back: Natalie Wright, Angie Harders, Mackayla Harders supporting Armani and Michael Harders at the karts in Maryborough.
Back: Natalie Wright, Angie Harders, Mackayla Harders supporting Armani and Michael Harders at the karts in Maryborough. Brendan Bowers
Motor Sports

Round two karting action provides family fun in b'oro dirt

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
29th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPEEDWAY: Round two of the winter season for speedway karts was held in Maryborough on Saturday.

There were 77 karts in action in junior and senior classes.

Maryborough Speedway president, Wayne Moller believes karting is a great way for families to get into motorsport.

"It is the cheapest form of motorsport, family friendly and a great atmosphere,” he said.

"It was a great day and night of racing with no incidents, it is our club's fastest growing class.”

Ashleigh Moller was racing in the senior class for the first time and showed that she definitely belonged.

Moller won her three heats and qualified on pole for the main event.

Queensland champion Clay Seaborn proved too strong for Moller and Larissa Manning came in third.

"Ash raced so well and she pushed Clay right to the end,” her proud father Wayne Moller said.

In the junior class Mikayla Garcina took out the meeting ahead of Kallan Manning and Armani Harders.

The next kart meeting is to be held on August 17.

Moller advised that any person interested in becoming involved in karting can contact the speedway and they will help them to get involved.

fc sport local sport maryborough speedway speedway karts
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Vehicles go on display to battle cancer

    premium_icon GALLERY: Vehicles go on display to battle cancer

    News She said she was grateful to people from all the different car clubs who came together to support the day.

    GALLERY: Thousands kick off festival at Blessing of Fleet

    premium_icon GALLERY: Thousands kick off festival at Blessing of Fleet

    News On August 10 the Coast Pop Up Sunset Pier Party will be held

    'Biggest killer of those aged 14-25 years': MP

    premium_icon 'Biggest killer of those aged 14-25 years': MP

    Health The MP is a former policeman and spokesman for Beyond Blue