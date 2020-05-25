Row over texts before woman’s fatal high-rise fall

A woman's and her lover had allegedly argued over text messages on her phone before she fell from a high-rise balcony to her death at a luxury hotel in Sydney's CBD.

The 45-year-old woman from Kareela and her partner had booked into the five-star Hyatt Regency, with the man later telling police that he locked her outside on the balcony after the row.

Minutes later, the woman fell from the 10th-floor balcony - which faces Darling Harbour - and her body was found on a first-floor rooftop of the Sussex St building.

People believed to be police are pictured on the balcony of the room at the Hyatt Regency in Sydney this morning after a woman was found dead last night. Picture: David Swift

Officers have not ruled out that she deliberately jumped or that it was an accident.

The 48-year-old man, who lives in Panania, was arrested at the hotel and taken to the nearby Day St police station where he was questioned on the night over the incident.

He allegedly told police that they had been quarrelling earlier in the night and that he had locked the woman outside on the hotel balcony.

The man then claimed he went back to the balcony shortly afterwards and the woman had vanished.

He has not been charged with any offence.

The Hyatt Regency in Sydney. Picture: David Swift

Police said on Sunday the couple were allegedly arguing over text messages on the woman's phone.

Detectives are looking into the history of their relationship, which involves reported incidents of domestic violence.

Police said the woman also had a history of mental health issues, including depression.

After she fell, her partner ran down to the hotel's front desk and raised the alarm with hotel staff, who dialled triple-0. She was declared dead at the scene. The hotel's website states that harbour view balcony suites cost $509 a night at a standard rate.

A crime scene was established, which was forensically examined. Detectives have established Strike Force Cumulus to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman's death and called on anyone with information or who was in the area at the time to come forward.

Inquiries are continuing.

Originally published as Row over texts before woman's fatal high-rise fall