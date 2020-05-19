Wide Bay Rowers dip their oars back in the water

Rowing returned on the weekend with only single and double sculls allowed under current restrictions.

ROWING: The Wide Bay Rowing Club dipped their oars in the water of the Mary River for the first time in two months over the weekend.

With government restrictions loosened, rowers were able to resume limited rowing activities.

Club secretary Jim Stafford said he and several rowers returned over the weekend.

"We had five single rowers out on Saturday and a double on Sunday," he said.

The rowing activity may only continue for exercise or recreational purposes.

Stafford was pleased to be back out on the water.

"It was a bit of challenge after a couple of months. I was a bit wobbly and pulled up a bit stiff and sore," Stafford said.

He believes no dry land training can compare to rowing on the water in the tiny fibreglass crafts. Rowing Queensland advised that rowing was still strictly limited to small boats (singles, doubles, pairs) only, and do not see that larger boats will be permitted for a considerable time as they do not satisfy social distancing requirements.

Rowing Queensland advised that the ten people allowed under the restrictions included placing more than one boat on the hardstand provided ensuring that each boat was placed in an exclusive area measuring 4m x 12m.

They also suggest that confirmation of a rowers' heath status as required by the current guideline be strengthened by recording a rower's temperature using an infra-red digital thermometer before returning to the water.

People wanting to join or inquire about rowing are encouraged to visit the club's website or Facebook page for further information.