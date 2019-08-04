Roxy wants AVO extended against accused spray painter

The writing is on the wall in the Roxy Jacenko AVO case - again.

The PR queen is set to get a hearing date to continue the AVO she took out against a man she has accused of spray painting "Roxy is a c …" on the wall of her Paddington office in April.

Roxy Jacenko is seeking an AVO against a man she claims has been intimidating her. Picture: Dylan Robinson

In documents filed with Waverley Local Court, Jacenko has accused Bitcoin trader Anthony Hess of being responsible for the attack and other intimidating behaviour.

Hess's lawyer Brett Galloway said his client intends to fight the AVO application.

That will happen sooner rather than later, with the matter in court on Tuesday, when it is expected a hearing date will be allocated.

When the hearing occurs, Jacenko is likely to be cross-examined on her version of events, which includes that Hess has the same build as the masked spray painter, who was caught in the act on a CCTV camera.

DRIVE TIME

FORMER rugby league bad boy John Elias is due back in court this month charged with illegally talking on a phone at the wheel of a car he couldn't legally drive.

The former Souths and Balmain backrower is due to face Downing Centre Local Court on August 21.

He is charged with one count of using a mobile phone while driving and another of driving with a suspended licence in the Sydney CBD in May.

John Elias is back in court this month.

Elias's lawyer, George Elias, said a decision was yet to be made on the phone charge but that the second would likely be defended on the basis that the RMS did not inform John Elias that his licence was suspended.

The Downing Centre is familiar territory for Elias and is where the

56-year-old was famously acquitted on charges relating to a betting scandal on a 2010 NRL match between the Bulldogs and the Cowboys. The alleged bet related to the Cowboys opening the scoring with a penalty goal.

One of the Bulldogs players in the match, Ryan Tandy, was convicted of match-fixing for giving away a penalty.

PARKING NOT FINE

NO one likes being stung for paid parking, especially if you've had the luxury of a free spot on the city's fringe.

Such is the value of hassle-free parking in this overcrowded city that it's forced a stalemate between the Cyber Crime Squad and its potential landlord.

NSW Police has been seeking a new home for the increasingly busy squad, along with the Professional Standards Command. Both teams are currently conveniently located in the city. So you can imagine the dissatisfaction when they were told their new home would be 17km west in Sydney Olympic Park.

According to one police source, insult was added to injury when officers learned they'd have to schlep it on public transport or fork out $25 a day for parking.

"This is despite inadequate rail services and follows Commonwealth Bank staff refusal to work there," one source fumed.

"The park is becoming a white elephant."

Both sides are digging the heels in on this one.

