Royal blasts Harry and Meghan for TV chat

Prince Albert of Monaco has slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their "inappropriate" interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In an extraordinary put-down, the country's ruler said the couple should have shared their "dissatisfaction" with royal life "within the intimate quarters of the family".

His comments refer to the explosive interview earlier this month in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Oprah that a member of the family had asked what colour their then unborn son Archie's skin would be.

This was later confirmed not to be the Queen or Prince Philip - but the identity of the 'royal racist' remains unknown.

Harry also claimed that none of his relatives spoke out in support of Meghan following the racism he said she faced in the media.

And Meghan spoke of being suicidal while in the royal family but claimed she received no help after sharing her suffering.

Prince Albert said that while he understood the pressures the couple were under, the interview did "bother" him.

Speaking to the BBC World News in a sensational interview, he said: "I think this type of public display of dissatisfaction, these type of conversations should be held within the intimate quarters of the family.

"It doesn't really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that.

"So it did bother me a little bit, I can understand where they're coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn't the appropriate forum to be able to have these kind of discussions."

Meghan and Harry's televised chat with Oprah sparked a royal crisis, as several members of the family came under fire.

Prince Charles was left "deeply hurt" after Harry claimed his father stopped taking his calls after Megxit and said there was a "lot of hurt" between them.

Kate Middleton was reportedly "mortified" by claims she made Meghan cry during a wedding feud.

And Prince William was forced to shut down racism claims, insisting: "We're very much not a racist family."

It also follows allegations that Meghan bullied palace staff in her early days as a member of the household.

The Queen launched a probe into the "very concerning" claims, vowing to investigate them "to see if lessons can be learned".

Harry has recently announced two new roles in the US, where he lives with his pregnant wife and their son Archie in Los Angeles.

He shared that he is to join the think tank Aspen Institute's new Commission on Information Disorder, as well as taking up the role of chief impact officer at professional coaching and mental health firm BetterUp.

Advising Harry on his new life, Prince Albert said: "I wish him the best but it's a difficult world out there, and I hope that he can have judgment and wisdom to make the right choices."

