Royal boost to the Fraser Coast region's economy

AS MEGHAN Markle walked onto the wooden deck at the Hervey Bay marina on Monday, Cafe Balaena owner Dean Major felt like time had stopped.

"She was calm, relaxed, and had a beautiful smile," Mr Major said.

"No one knew this was going to happen.

"Right before she came, the place filled-up with people.

"She was here for less than two minutes, but with all the hype it felt like a couple of hours."

The Duchess of Sussex was on her way to board whale watching boat the Tasman Venture.

The royal visit is giving the Fraser Coast the type of exposure that money can't buy, and businesses are getting revved up for the benefits.

"It's been an incredible boost for business with their visit," Mr Major said.

"It's amazing in that we are the only place they have come to in Queensland."

Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours owner Jacqui Hikuwai is positive the unforgettable visit will draw more visitors into the region, ultimately benefiting everyone.

"The vision being shown of Fraser Island is so beautiful and to think that's what the overseas visitors will see, it's going to create a flow-on effect," Mrs Hikuwai said.

"Though the focus of the visit is on K'Gari, it will boost businesses across the Fraser Coast.

"One of our guides Jojo was shown on the television being a little bit cheeky with Harry and giving him cuddles."

At the nearby Mantra Resort in Urangan, those in town specifically for the special visit have booked out the hotel.

Hervey Bay and Fraser Island graced televisions nationally and internationally, as each step of Prince Harry and Meghan's journey was documented, promoting our local landmarks along the way.

Harry caught a lift in a Fraser Explorer Tour Bus which was transferred on the barge.

The bus was painted gold especially for the royal visit.