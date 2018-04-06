ROYAL SPOTTING: Where to see Prince Charles today

PRINCE Charles is set to arrive by plane this morning, before he makes his way around the town, famous for its rum, sugar cane and turtles.

The future king will tour the Bundaberg Rum Distillery before attending The Big Bundy BBQ community event at 10.30am.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was excited to host today's community event and welcome His Royal Highness to the city.

"In the last decade we've seen Bundaberg triumph over tragedy and now is the perfect moment to join together and celebrate the unique and resilient spirit of this community," the Premier said.

"Some visitors will fondly recall the last time His Royal Highness stopped by the banks of the Burnett River in 1994 and I'm sure we'll see plenty of friendly faces welcoming him back at today's event."

His Royal Highness will then meet with locals involved in disaster recovery and environmental protection in the Wide Bay region.

The Prince of Wales will then take part in official proceedings, held on the distillery lawn.

The BBQ will be held from 10am to 2pm, with official proceedings from 12.30pm.

Those attending today's event are asked to plan ahead, with Hills St to be closed from the intersection with Alexandra St. Limited parking will be available via Avenue and Whittred streets.