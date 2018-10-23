ROYAL VISIT: Newlyweds turn heads at jetty

Fraser Island Royal Visit - Harry and Meghan on Kingfisher Bay jetty applaud the crowds who came to see them.

CROWDS of royal watchers erupted with cheers when Meghan Markle emerged from a boat on to the Kingfisher Bay Resort jetty in a surprise appearance alongside Prince Harry.

It was revealed on Sunday the pregnant Duchess' official duties would be scaled back after a so-far hectic tour, with Meghan not joining Harry at the unveiling of a plaque at Pile Valley and Lake McKenzie.

The surprise appearance came as a shock to onlookers, who were told the Duchess would spend the day recovering while Prince Harry carried out the official palace business.

Meghan was wearing a white and black striped dress and brown sandals and looking relaxed and happy when she and Harry strolled past crowds of adoring fans young and old, taking the time to meet locals.

Gold Coast teenager Marcus Tossman got his own special greeting from the royals.

Waving a sign that read "Meghan Markle you make my world sparkle”, the Duchess thanked him for his kind words and even took the gift with her.

Speaking to the media after the encounter, Marcus said he was so excited he could hardly remember the conversation between them.

"It was amazing to see her,” he said.

"I planned on handing it to her when she arrived.”

Hervey Bay girl Jada Quinn earned her own praise from the prince while holding up a sign which read "Rangas Rule”.

"I have a dad with red hair, so we decided to put this together for Harry,” she said.

Kingfisher Bay Resort ranger, Annie Bauer, who was also present during the walk, introduced her team of rangers to the pair.

"It's definitely a highlight of my career,” she said.