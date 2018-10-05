ROYAL VISIT: Prince Harry and Meghan’s Fraser Island schedule revealed

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will land in Australia later this month

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will land in Australia later this month Steve Parsons

PRINCE Harry and wife Meghan will be welcomed with a traditional Butchulla smoking ceremony, take a tour with rangers and stroll the Kingfisher Jetty during their much anticipated visit to Fraser Island.

It's part of a whirlwind itinerary built around the Invictus Games in Sydney where the royal newlyweds will also walk the Sydney Opera House forecourt and visit Taronga Zoo.

Kensington Palace released details of the couple's packed schedule, which will take them to NSW Queensland and Victoria, as well as head to Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand later this month.

The visit is expected to attract unprecedented international interest in the island and transform the region's tourism industry, which according to figures released this week, is already enjoying a welcome boost.

In the release, the world's media are told of the largest sand island in the world with 206,970 acres of protected rainforest.

It's in these surrounds the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially dedicate Fraser Island to the Queens Commonwealth Canopy initiative.

"Their Royal Highnesses will be met upon arrival by the Traditional Owners of K'gari, the Butchulla People and the Premier of Queensland," the statement reads

"The Duke and Duchess will take part in a traditional Welcome to Country Smoking Ceremony and unveil a plaque for the dedication of the Forests of K'gari to the QCC.

"Traditional Owners from Bulburin National Park, the second QCC dedication site in Queensland, will also be present. Fraser Island rainforest is home to the Island's satinay trees which, known for their hardiness in water, were used to build the London docks in the 1930s.

"The Duke and Duchess will then visit one of Fraser Island's iconic lakes to meet with local elders and national park rangers to learn about the Island's natural beauty, rich history, biodiversity and cultural significance.

"From here, Their Royal Highnesses will travel to the beach to learn about the history of the Island's logging trade, as well as its use as a training base for the Australian Z Special Unit during World War II.

"Their Royal Highnesses will then travel to Kingfisher Bay by boat, where the visit will conclude with a walk along the picturesque Kingfisher Bay Jetty."

The Duke and Duchess were also said to be "very much looking forward experiencing the unique cultures and customs of these four Commonwealth countries, and have asked that this tour allows them opportunities to meet as many Australians, Fijians, Tongans and New Zealanders as possible.

"Together they look forward to building an enduring relationship with the people of the region."

The island visit will take place on October 22.

See Saturday's Chronicle for more.