Royals fall in Intra Cup semi-finals

CRICKET: The inaugural season of Intra Cup for the Hervey Bay Royals has come to an end after their defeat by Brothers on Saturday.

Playing in one of the two semi-finals, the Bundaberg team were too strong for the Fraser Coast side.

Having been bowled out in the 43rd over for a total of 207, Royals’ innings was never going to be enough to stop the top-of-the-table Brothers team.

Brothers reached the total easily with six overs and wickets to spare.

Royals manager/player Troy Ignatenko was disappointed with the result.

“It was never going to be enough runs against a quality side,” he said.

Ignatenko paid credit to Brothers for their consistent season.

“They had a great season and are the form side,” he said.

He did not believe the Royals won in any aspect of the match.

“We did not build partnerships, bowl well or field well,” he said.

“The competition showed us the standard we need to get to.”

Samuel Pearson was the best of the bowlers for Brothers with figures of 3-27 off 8.4 overs.

He was supported by Andrew Porter and Harrison Kuorikoski who both took two wickets.

Andrew Harber and Mitchell Parsons were the pick of the Brothers batsmen with both scoring 60s.

In the other semi-final The Waves won in a tight contest over Norths.

The Waves posted 5-224 in their 45 overs before Norths fell short by four runs.

Norths ended up with 7-220 over their 45 overs.

In a fitting result the two top teams will battle it out in the final.

Brothers will meet The Waves next Saturday at Salter Oval.