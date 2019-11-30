Menu
Rum City Foods Intra Cup – Hervey Bay Royals - Kym Simms.
Cricket

Royals ready to extend their win streak

BRENDAN BOWERS
30th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
CRICKET: The Hervey Bay Royals will be out to continue their winning run when they battle Past Highs in Bundaberg this afternoon.

After causing an upset against table leaders Brothers last weekend the Hervey Bay team want to prove that it was not a one-off result.

Past Highs sit just above the Royals and a win will go a long way to assisting the Royals in their quest for a final four position.

Match commences at 11am at Salter Oval.

Maryborough United play Norths at Newtown Oval.

United are searching for a solid result after falling over the past three rounds.

The Maryborough team last tasted victory in on November 2 and will be hoping that home ground advantage can lead to a win.

