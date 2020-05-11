RSL a driving force behind Bay charities

Hervey Bay RSL marketing co-ordinator Kellie Robinson shows off the MG3 the club is giving away in a community raffle. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Hervey Bay RSL marketing co-ordinator Kellie Robinson shows off the MG3 the club is giving away in a community raffle. Photo: Alistair Brightman

ONE lucky person will win a car and five major Fraser Coast community groups will benefit from the generosity of the Hervey Bay RSL.

The Hervey Bay PCYC, We Care 2, Bayside Transformations, Hervey Bay VMR and the Hervey Bay RSL Sub-Branch are all usually recipients of funds from the RSL’s Community Grants Program, designed to provide financial, in-kind and fundraising opportunities to local not-for-profit organisations struggling to gain support.

While the club is not trading due to the COVID-19 crisis, marketing co-ordinator Kellie Robinson said it was important for the committee to find a way to continue supporting the community.

“These groups provide much-needed services to our community, especially at this time,” Mrs Robinson said.

“We wanted to be able to continue to be able to offer our support through financial assistance.”

To do that the club is holding a community raffle, offering an MG3 car with 12 months’ registration for first prize, and a second prize of $1000 cash.

Mrs Robinson said only 2000 tickets would be sold at $10 a ticket.

“The draw will take place the Hervey Bay RSL via a live feed on the Hervey Bay RSL Facebook page,” she said.

“Tickets are selling fast, so if you would like to help your community and have the chance to win a new car, make sure you get a ticket.”

She said entrants could also view the car at Wide Bay Motor Group, 82 Torquay Rd, Pialba.

“We must also thank Wide Bay Motor Group for their assistance with purchasing the car,” Mrs Robinson said

Tickets can be purchased via the RSL website, herveybayrsl.com.au.

You do not need to be an RSL member to purchase tickets, everyone is welcome, but you are required to be over 18 years of age.

The prize will be drawn when all the tickets are sold.