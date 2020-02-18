Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
If you or anyone else needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14. Photo: File
If you or anyone else needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14. Photo: File
News

RSL course on suicide awareness

Stuart Fast
18th Feb 2020 3:38 PM

HERVEY BAY RSL hosted a suicide prevention course by Community Response to Eliminating Suicide with the purpose of bringing awareness to the signs of suicidal thought and behaviour.

“Suicide levels everywhere are disturbing and with veterans they are unacceptably high,” RSL pensions and welfare office manager Meagan O’Brien said.

“We hope people will come along, be aware and perhaps save a life by knowing how to say or do the right thing.”

Fraser Coast Suicide Prevention Network president Harry Ghitgos said the course was fantastic, with up to 40 people attending.

He said organisations like Lifeline, Headspace and other allied health services attended.

Mr Ghitgos said the event saw the launch of a health card containing the numbers of Lifeline, Suicide Callback and emergency 000, in the hope they would assist someone.

Mr Ghitgos said Hervey Bay RSL would distribute the cards throughout the club.

If you or anyone else needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

hervey bay rsl
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accused military fake’s court case takes dramatic turn

        premium_icon Accused military fake’s court case takes dramatic turn

        News The developments comes just days before the Maryborough RSL Sub-branch holds its AGM

        Find your sporting niche at 2020 expo

        premium_icon Find your sporting niche at 2020 expo

        Sport Sporting clubs from across the region will come together.

        RENTAL OF THE WEEK: Four beds, big yard and shed in Dundowran

        premium_icon RENTAL OF THE WEEK: Four beds, big yard and shed in...

        Property The large fully fenced backyard features a cubby house.

        ‘Straight up’ guide to youth mental health tested

        premium_icon ‘Straight up’ guide to youth mental health tested

        News Students and councillors unite to tackle youth mental health