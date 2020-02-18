RSL course on suicide awareness

If you or anyone else needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14. Photo: File

HERVEY BAY RSL hosted a suicide prevention course by Community Response to Eliminating Suicide with the purpose of bringing awareness to the signs of suicidal thought and behaviour.

“Suicide levels everywhere are disturbing and with veterans they are unacceptably high,” RSL pensions and welfare office manager Meagan O’Brien said.

“We hope people will come along, be aware and perhaps save a life by knowing how to say or do the right thing.”

Fraser Coast Suicide Prevention Network president Harry Ghitgos said the course was fantastic, with up to 40 people attending.

He said organisations like Lifeline, Headspace and other allied health services attended.

Mr Ghitgos said the event saw the launch of a health card containing the numbers of Lifeline, Suicide Callback and emergency 000, in the hope they would assist someone.

Mr Ghitgos said Hervey Bay RSL would distribute the cards throughout the club.

If you or anyone else needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.