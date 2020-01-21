RSL general manager case adjourned

THE LATEST court date for Maryborough RSL general manager Craig Lenihan was over in less than five minutes.

Magistrate Terry Duroux on Tuesday granted a four-week adjournment to allow for documents to be resubmitted.

Mr Lenihan did not appear in court in person.

He has been charged with faking military credentials, the improper use of service decorations and a third drug-related charge.

Around 10 sub-branch members donned their service medals and continued with a protest on the grass in front of Maryborough Magistrates Court while the matter was heard inside.

They said after Mr Lenihan’s first appearance in December they were proud of their service overseas and did not appreciate it when there were allegations someone lied about time in the defence forces.

RSL sub-branch president, George Mellick said in a letter circulated among members in November that Mr Lenihan was placed on three months stress leave.

The case against Mr Lenihan returns to court on February 18.

His bail was enlarged.