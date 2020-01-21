Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Craig Lenihan (Maryborough RSL g/mgr) outside Maryborough Court House. File Photo: Alistair Brightman
Craig Lenihan (Maryborough RSL g/mgr) outside Maryborough Court House. File Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

RSL general manager case adjourned

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
21st Jan 2020 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE LATEST court date for Maryborough RSL general manager Craig Lenihan was over in less than five minutes.

Magistrate Terry Duroux on Tuesday granted a four-week adjournment to allow for documents to be resubmitted.

Mr Lenihan did not appear in court in person.

He has been charged with faking military credentials, the improper use of service decorations and a third drug-related charge.

Around 10 sub-branch members donned their service medals and continued with a protest on the grass in front of Maryborough Magistrates Court while the matter was heard inside.

They said after Mr Lenihan’s first appearance in December they were proud of their service overseas and did not appreciate it when there were allegations someone lied about time in the defence forces.

RSL sub-branch president, George Mellick said in a letter circulated among members in November that Mr Lenihan was placed on three months stress leave.

The case against Mr Lenihan returns to court on February 18.

His bail was enlarged.

court news craig lenihan fccrime george mellick maryborough maryborough magistrates court maryborough rsl
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sacked health chief Pennington wants job back or compo

        premium_icon Sacked health chief Pennington wants job back or compo

        News A former Queensland health service chief executive who was controversially given the boot last year is seeking redress from the state’s industrial umpire.

        Why thousands are flocking to an old M’boro bank building

        premium_icon Why thousands are flocking to an old M’boro bank building

        News Literary magic started within its walls and can still be felt today

        New fears for Tiaro’s ‘crippled’ koala population

        premium_icon New fears for Tiaro’s ‘crippled’ koala population

        News ‘The numbers there are already in significant decline’

        Difficult decision made in search for missing Dysart man

        premium_icon Difficult decision made in search for missing Dysart man

        News Search for Gary Flowers around the Keppel Islands ends.