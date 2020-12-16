RSL housing development gets green light

Examples of what the homes might look like as part of Hervey Bay RSL's residential development.

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has given preliminary approval for a major residential development in Hervey Bay after recommendations of a park and larger land allotments were included in a new plan.

The recommendations for the changes were made at council meeting in August.

The site, at Beach Rd in Urraween, is being developed by the Hervey Bay RSL and will include 50 residential lots, reduced from 57 which was part of the original plan, and a park.

The changes came after council officers met with the developers to discuss the application for the site.

The council considered the original proposal earlier this year that allowed for 57 lots and asked that changes be made to allow for additional green space and improved amenity by way a lot size.

That will now be reduced to 50 lots to allow for bigger land allotments and a park.

A map of the site of the Hervey Bay's RSL residential development on Beach Rd.

The residential lots will range in size from 300 square metres to 505 square metres, with an average lot size of 362 square metres.

The revised plan of development now provides a park of 2564 metres squared in the southeastern corner of the estate.

The development will help meet the growing housing demand in Hervey Bay, according to council documents.

The future population growth is characterised by a large proportion of people aged over 65, and a large proportion of couples with no children could be accommodated in smaller dwellings.

The provision of affordable housing was another consideration, along with providing accommodation that was suitable for downsizing.

The motion to vary an application for the Hervey Bay RSL’s medium density residential development was unanimously approved by the council.