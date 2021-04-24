RSL presidents reflect on significant day, difficult year

Fraser Coast RSL presidents have reflect on the meaning of Anzac Day 2021. Photo: File

The sub-branch presidents of the Maryborough and Hervey Bay RSLs have reflected on what Anzac Day 2021 means for the community after a difficult year.

For Maryborough sub-branch president and Vietnam War veteran Paul Coleman, this year's commemorations are a chance to reflect on the contribution of women to Australia's defence and their experience in war time.

Maryborough RSL sub-branch President and Vietnam War veteran Paul Coleman speaks at the 2020 Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony at Maryborough RSL. Photo: Stuart Fast

"It think it's something we tend to overlook, that women were the backbone of the nation and still are. They looked after the soldiers when they went to war and when they came home broken men or wounded," he said.

Mr Coleman also said there was added significance 2021 as the year marked 100 years since the founding of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and welcomed Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement about the final withdrawal of Australian troops from Afghanistan.

Mr Coleman welcomed this week's announcement of a royal commission into veteran suicide but said it was long overdue.

"I encourage everybody to attend their Anzac Day activities wherever they may be," Mr Coleman said.

Hervey Bay RSL sub-branch president and Vietnam War veteran Brian Tidyman welcomed the return to physical Anzac Day services in 2021 which were unable to happen last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hervey Bay RSL Sub-Branch president Brian Tidyman. Photo: Alistair Brightman/ File

"It absolutely fantastic, while the light up the dawn was really meaningful, there's nothing like being with your mates," he said.

"We've gone back to the traditional Dawn Services, but if people wish to do light up the dawn, that's fine by me. It's still paying respect.

Mr Tidyman concurred with Mr Coleman that one significant topic of Anzac Day 2021 was the centenary commemoration of the RAAF.

He also welcomed the Prime Minister's announcement of withdrawing the last of Australia's troops from Afghanistan and hoped the Australian Defence Forces efforts in the conflict were not in vain.

"With what has transpired I think we will have a lot of people turning up ... I encourage everybody to turn out to the services and if they can't, at least do the driveway service," Mr Tidyman said.

Help is available 24 hours by phoning Lifeline on 13 11 14.