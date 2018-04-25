Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TS Maryborough Navy Cadets stand guard at the Anzac Day dawn service at Tiaro.
TS Maryborough Navy Cadets stand guard at the Anzac Day dawn service at Tiaro. Peta Jamieson
Community

RSL secretary feels sense of worth at Anzac service

Boni Holmes
by
25th Apr 2018 5:09 PM

TIARO RSL Sub Branch Secretary Tony Pope changed his Anzac Day service speech at the last minute.

After seeing such a huge crowd the former Royal Australian Naval chief petty officer ad libbed his speech to include the importance of women and families.

"I wanted to add the worth while importance of the women and families in the service and those who were left behind.

"There were women creating aircraft and looking after businesses and families back home and those who were trapped on island in very sad circumstances.

"I think it was definitely well worth mentioning - they also played an integral role during those hard times and it was great to hear that women led a number of parades around the nation."

 

Long time resident of Tiaro Philomena Grimwade lays a wreath for Tiaro's Anzac Day dawn service.
Long time resident of Tiaro Philomena Grimwade lays a wreath for Tiaro's Anzac Day dawn service. Peta Jamieson

Sandra Groundwater has been attending the Tiaro dawn service on Anzac Day for the past eight years and was impressed with the public attendance.

"It is just growing each year - I think there was well over 300 people.

Sandra has grandparents and relations who served in the war, some making it home and others not so the growing attendance struck a chord.

 

Tiaro State School senior students pay their respects at the Anzac Day dawn service.
Tiaro State School senior students pay their respects at the Anzac Day dawn service. Peta Jamieson

Students from Riverside, Bauple, Gundiah and Tiaro laid wreaths and represented their school.

 

TS Maryborough naval cadets march from the Tiaro Memorial after the Anzac Day service.
TS Maryborough naval cadets march from the Tiaro Memorial after the Anzac Day service. Peta Jamieson

Tony said the service at Tiaro was the best yet.

"It was a wonderful service - I couldn't believe the amount of people," he said.

"We had TS Maryborough navy cadets stand guard - they have just won the best unit in Australia.

"It is great to see our younger generations joining the ceremonies and young veterans numbers are also increasing.

"I feel a great sense of pride and worth when I see the young people taking interest in carrying on this tradition."

 

Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Dave Chapman attends the dawn service at Tiaro's Anzac Day commemoration.
Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Dave Chapman attends the dawn service at Tiaro's Anzac Day commemoration. Peta Jamieson
Lillian Coyne who received a special mention in the service laid a wreath at the Tiaro Memorial on Anzac Day.
Lillian Coyne who received a special mention in the service laid a wreath at the Tiaro Memorial on Anzac Day. Peta Jamieson

Related Items

anzac dawn service fcanzac2018 fcevent fcschools tiaro veterans war
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Sea Scouts to honour returned Vietnam veterans

    Sea Scouts to honour returned Vietnam veterans

    News EVERY Anzac Day, Greyson Guiver remembers the soldiers who fought for Australia's freedom

    • 25th Apr 2018 6:00 PM
    Proud former navy officer leads ex-servicewomen in march

    Proud former navy officer leads ex-servicewomen in march

    Community Maureen Westhead joined the navy at age 18 in the 1960s.

    Fancy a morning tea with Mary Poppins?

    Fancy a morning tea with Mary Poppins?

    News The tour attracts people of all ages.

    Old diggers catch up at Poona dawn service

    Old diggers catch up at Poona dawn service

    Community War heroes remembered

    Local Partners