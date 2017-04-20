Sub-Branch president prepares for day of remembrance

Hervey Bay RSL Sub-Branch president Brian Tidyman will once again address the crowd at this year's Anzac Day services in Freedom Park.

By Brian Tidyman, Hervey Bay RSL Sub-Branch president.

ANZAC Day is upon us once again and the year 2017 was another year of great loss of life for our soldiers on the Western front.

During this year Australian Divisions were involved in some very important battles.

Namely Belgian Flanders, Bullecourt, Passchendaele and Ploegsteert Wood.

These were successfully carried but with a costly loss of life and many casualties.

Meanwhile in the Middle East the Australian Light Horse and Camel Corp and the New Zealand Mounted Rifles were engaged with fierce fighting against the East German army and the Turkish Army in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Palestine, which included the Battles of Gaza, Beersheba and many more smaller but no less important in the defeat of the Axis Armies.

The Middle East campaign was ultimately to bring the Suez Canal under British control. Two very important events happened in 1917 that would have a dramatic outcome of the war.

These being the USA declared War on Germany and the Russian Revolution started.

Anzac Day is also time to remember all who have paid the supreme sacrifice and those who have suffered in the service to their country and that is why it is important to remember all those who served in the Australian Defence Force.