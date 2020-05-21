Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
News

RSPCA seizes hundreds of animals in Toowoomba pet store raid

Michael Nolan
by
21st May 2020 8:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RSPCA animal welfare agents seized hundreds of animals from a Toowoomba pet store during a raid.  

The search executed yesterday at Pets Galore resulted in the seizure of hundreds of animals which included birds, rodents, cats and a dog. 

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the animals were seized due to alleged breaches of the Animal Care and Protection Act (ACPA).

"It is disappointing we are again having to remove animals from a pet store," he said. 

"Those in the community who attend pet stores expect a certain level of care and certainly expect those animals to be housed appropriately and are healthy. 

"Pet stores have a duty of care under the Act (ACPA) to ensure that all animals in their control are cared for accordingly, just like those who ultimately purchase animals from them."

The matter is still under investigation and no charges have been laid. 

The Chronicle has contacted the store for comment.

More Stories

animal welfare pets galore rspca
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW DRAWCARD: $30M reason to get Coast’s motor running

        premium_icon NEW DRAWCARD: $30M reason to get Coast’s motor running

        News A multi-million dollar Fraser Coast motor complex should be listed as a priority project as the state’s tourism industry charts a course to recovery.

        Hairdressers go to great lengths to get back to business

        premium_icon Hairdressers go to great lengths to get back to business

        News "We didn't know what was going on. It was frightening."

        New bill brings Coast's $2b wind farm closer

        premium_icon New bill brings Coast's $2b wind farm closer

        News New legislation has been introduced to help the project go ahead