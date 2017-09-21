28°
News

RSPCA urges pet owners to keep animals from over heating

WITH temperatures in the region set to skyrocket, the RSPCA is pleading with pet owners to be aware of the dangers of heat stress.

RSPCA Qld spokesman Michael Beatty said last year several dogs died from the heat - two from becoming entangled while tethered in a backyard.

"A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don't have shade or can't reach water they'll die," Mr Beatty said.

"A rope or a chain can easily become entangled in furniture or plants and that can be fatal."

And despite all the warnings, Mr Beatty said people were still leaving animals in the car or on the back of utes.

"People simply have to be aware of the dangers. If it's thirty degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over forty degrees in less than five minutes," he said.

"We tested a light coloured sedan and the temperature rose to 57 degrees in twelve minutes.

"Any animal left inside would have been dead."

Exercising dogs in the middle of the day can also be dangerous at this time of the year.

Once an animal's temperature rises above forty degrees, it can die.

Topics:  fraser coast rspca

Fraser Coast Chronicle
