RSPCA withdraws charges against women after dog's death

Charges have been dropped against two women.

THE RSPCA has withdrawn charges against two women who were set to face court after a dog died from heat stress while it was tied to a clothesline at a property in Urangan in February.

The women were charged last month with failure to provide adequate living conditions and failure to provide adequate food and water.

The two were set to appear before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday, but the charges have now been dropped.

The female dog was allegedly tied to to a clothesline in the full sun and had no access to water.

A spokesman from the RSPCA said two witnesses had come forward and it was now believed the dog's death was a tragic accident, with confusion over who was meant to be caring for the animal.

RSPCA Queensland received a record number of calls relating to heat stress over the summer period.

In one week there were 28 calls about animals being left in cars, 62 regarding animals with little to no shade and 110 with insufficient water.

