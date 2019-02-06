RSPCA's warning to pet owners about heat

COMMON SENSE: RSPCA Queensland is urging pet owners to be aware of heatstroke in cats and dogs.

AS TEMPERATURES soar, a common issue all pet owners should be aware of is heatstroke.

With the heat of the summer months, the number of cats and dogs visiting the vet due to the condition rises.

Unfortunately many pet owners do not even realise their cats and dogs can overheat when the weather is hot, and may only seek treatment at the last moment.

Cats and dogs cannot respond to heat in the same way humans do.

Humans have sweat glands all over our bodies that help to regulate body temperature, but dogs and cats only have a few in their feet and around their noses.

Many animals rely on panting and external cooling to lose heat.

Because our pets are not able to cool themselves down as easily as us, owners have to be extra careful to provide them with a cool, well-ventilated and shaded environment with access to clean fresh drinking water.

Heatstroke happens when the animal's elevated core body temperature is above the normal range, resulting in heat injury to tissues.

Heatstroke occurs when heat generation exceeds the body's ability to lose heat.

If you suspect your pet has heatstroke or they are showing signs of it, remove them from the hot environment immediately.

Apply or spray cool water on to the animal's fur and skin, then apply a fan to maximise heat loss.

Don't use ice-cold water or ice as this may worsen the problem.

Then take your pet to the nearest vet immediately.

Heatstroke is an emergency - always see a vet. Even if your pet looks like they may be recovering or you just suspect they might have heatstroke they should still always be checked by a vet.