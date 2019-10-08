Rubbish on show at new Gatakers Artspace exhibition

TRASH TO TREASURE: Artist Graham Barnes with his piece "Drink please Hudson!”, on display at Gatakers Artspace as part of the Waste to Art exhibition.

ARTISTS of all ages have scoured the region in search of the perfect piece of rubbish for their latest masterpiece.

More than 100 pieces of art, created from re-purposed waste, will be on show at Gatakers Artspace and the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere from this weekend.

Councillor David Lewis said the exhibitions were the culmination of the Waste to Art competition, which encouraged Fraser Coast residents to unleash their creativity and re-purpose waste items that could have ended up in landfill.

"This exciting competition and exhibition gives aspiring and professional artists the chance to explore and share waste reduction messages while showcasing their artistic ability,” he said.

"Art works have been created from items that have been sourced from the Fraser Coast Regional Council's reuse markets, op shops, second hand shops or what the artists have collected from their own homes.

"Some of the entries have included a garden wall art piece made from a ceiling fan, wall art made from driftwood and soy sauce bottles and a stereo system made from a worn-out bedroom dresser.”

The winners are as follows-

Category 1 (18 years and over)

1st - Waterlilies by Cheryl Gray

2nd - Junk Yard Dog by Lily Podger

3rd - Wagon Wheel Seat by Noel Smith

Category 2 (12-17 years)

1st - Below what the eye can see by Tayla Barber

2nd - Stairway to steel by Darcy Wain

3rd - Moonoboola Mary by Maryborough Special School

Category 3 (8-11 years)

1st - Bright Reef by Kawungan State School

2nd - Masks in Art by Joseph Trevaskis

3rd - Alumination by Scarlett White

Category 4 (under 8's)

1st - Mystical Tree House by Bayside Early Learners

2nd - Jellyfish by Good Start Early Learning, Dundowran

3rd - Knot Much by Fraser Coast Anglican College (Koala Kindy)

The over-18 exhibition is on display at Gatakers Artspace in Maryborough.

The under-18 exhibition is at the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere in Hervey Bay.

The Waste to Art exhibitions will be on display at the two centres until Saturday October 27, 2019.