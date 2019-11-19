RUBBISH REMOVED: Illegal dumping targeted across region

Illegal dumping costs thousands of dollars of taxpayer money every year to clean up and remove.

THOUSANDS of litres of litter has been cleaned up across the Fraser Coast after the State Government targeted illegal dumping across four council sites.

Since August, there have been 32 reports of illegal dumping in the region, made to the council and the Department of Environment and Science, with 5100L of rubbish removed.

The State Government invested $2 million into cleaning up litter and illegal dumping across the four pilot council sites and applications are now underway for more councils to sign up.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said the Palaszczuk Government was serious about cracking down on illegal dumping and littering.

"Earlier this year we announced funding to Gold Coast, Bundaberg, Fraser Coast and Townsville councils to help increase jobs to combat illegal dumping," Ms Enoch said.

"The advanced funding has enabled each council to employ two extra people to be on the ground to investigate and respond to illegal dumping in their regions.

"Since August there have been 149 incident reports resolved across the four councils and more than 59,000L of illegally dumped material cleaned up. With Bundaberg and Gold Coast Councils also identifying 16 dumping hot spots that are now under active surveillance."

Between July 1 and October 30, the Department of Environment and Science received 1720 reports of littering or illegal dumping.

"Queensland is currently fighting the war on waste which is why the Queensland Government implemented a number of initiatives to help modernise the way we manage waste," Ms Enoch said.

"Not only is the Palaszczuk Government ensuring our communities and councils are equipped to improve waste management, we have also put on extra compliance officers across Queensland to ensure appropriate waste management practices are being upheld."

The Illegal Dumping Partnership Program is part of Queensland's Waste Management and Resource Recovery Strategy that will outline a path forward on how Queenslanders can reduce waste, increase recycling, cut greenhouse gas emissions and protect the environment.