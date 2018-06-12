Ruby Red Shoes author to feature at Maryborough festival

Ruby Red Shoes author and illustrator Kate Knapp will bring her own magic to the Mary Poppins Festival this school holidays.

The Brisbane-based artist will be exhibiting her work and doing readings during the festival, which is on during the June/July school holidays.

"Ruby Red Shoes loves scones with strawberry jam and cream and has her fingers crossed that there will be someone serving them in Maryborough for the festival," Ms Knapp said.

"(Maryborough) is a wonderful town and particularly appeals to my love of historical buildings as well as the unique charm of the wide streets, the Mary River, quaint cottages and measured pace of life."

During the festival's major celebration, A Day in the Park on July 7, everyone can join in the fun of the grand parade, nanny race and chimney sweep challenge.

Visit marypoppinsfestival.com.au for more information.