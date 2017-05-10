Ruff life as Norman heads off to help kids with autism

GRADUATION DAY: Smart Pups Assistance dogs, Kruze and Norman, have been raised and trained by specially selected prisoners, at the Maryborough Correctional Centre. Norman spent the weekends with his foster family, Karen Stillman and Michael Sunderland.

IT'S a hard goodbye for caretakers Karen and Michael as they farewell their temporary companion Norman.

The Labrador is one of two pups graduating from the Smart Pups program at Maryborough Correctional Centre, which provides assistance dogs to children suffering from medical or behavioural conditions.

After the Smart Pups boot camp, Norman's new home will be with a young autistic boy in Queensland, looking after him and comforting him during meltdowns.

Michael Sunderland said it was "like watching one of your kids leave.”

"It's going to be a good thing, knowing he's going to a family that needs assistance,” Mr Sunderland said.