Rug up and get out there, plenty of fish about

John with a diamond trevally caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

RECENT bad weather has made things difficult for anglers wanting to head offshore.

We had a small window before the last southerly blow with reports of good fishing for those who ventured out.

Burrum

Cold conditions have slowed a few species but winter species such as bream and flathead have fired up.

Bream can be found on Black Bank and between the ramps.

Fishing the coffee rock out on the flats has also turned up a few bream.

Out at the 8 Mile the odd squire can be found on cut baits.

Wide Grounds

On the wide grounds snapper have started to show.

Scarlett, coral trout,coral bream,cod and hussar have been reported.

The southern, northern gutters and outside Breaksea Spit has been productive when conditions allow.

Local grounds

On the arty snapper have been reported in small numbers.

Live baits have been effective with soft plastics also working well.

Local squid have been on some of the rocky points with steady reports coming through.

Diver whiting have been reported off Point Vernon, inside Big Woody, and down the Sandy Strait.

Platypus Bay

In Platypus Bay golden trevally, mac tuna and the odd snapper have been reported.

South-westerly winds have made it hard to fish up there but we have had a few windows to get up there and take a look around.

Fishing with live baits has been effective along with working soft plastics.

Sandy Strait

In the strait, bream, whiting and flathead have been the most active species.

Bream have been in good numbers around south head, Kingfisher jetty, Booral flats and in the western creeks of the island.

Cod can be found on the ledges along with jew and blackall.

Tailor will soon be moving in the strait, trolling hard-bodied lures and spinning with metal slices around the beacons and ledges is a great way to locate the schools.

Urangan Pier

Off the Pier squid, whiting, flathead and bream have been reported in the first channel.

Out the end spanish mackerel, golden trevally and cobia have been reported coming in on live baits.