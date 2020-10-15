Rugby drills Reds style on M’boro school sporting field

RUGBY: MARYBOROUGH State High School has partnered with the Queensland Reds in a coaching session designed to encourage passion for various types of rugby in the Heritage City.

State Development Manager for Queensland Rugby Union (Queensland Reds) Grant Dwyer oversaw the coaching drills, which focused on Rugby Sevens.

“Sevens is a unique game, it’s got a lot of space and not a lot of players on the field. The important thing is to have the ability to spread the ball from sideline to sideline and stretch the defence,” he said.

“The skills are transferable and complement each other, just because you’re a rugby league player or touch player doesn’t mean you can’t play sevens or vice versa.”

“The best outcome we could have is for these kids to be playing multi sports, it helps them become a more rounded athlete.”

Maryborough High student and captain of the under 15s rugby team Iliesa Baravilala welcomed the coaching session ahead of upcoming competitions.

RUGBY COACHING: Maryborough State High School Under 15s captain Iliesa Baravilala. Photo: Stuart Fast

“Its good to have the older people come in and see their level … it's a good confidence booster for the boys,” he said.

Mr Dwyer said it was important for representatives from teams like the Queensland Reds to visit regional centres.

“I think the further you get away from major cities there is a concern that the opportunities aren’t there” he said.

“I think it’s important we show our rugby community and stakeholders like Maryborough State High School … that we are here to support them and hope the 60 to 70 players here today transition to club rugby.”