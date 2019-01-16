Rugby league club sends joy to our troops

SHARING IS CARING: Maryborough Brothers Junior Rugby League members pictured (from bottom centre, to the right) Kessler and Ariki Grau-Winikerei, Lachlan Nitschinsk, Cody Ryan, Kayleb Angeles, Levi Walker and Jesse Ryan.

SHARING IS CARING: Maryborough Brothers Junior Rugby League members pictured (from bottom centre, to the right) Kessler and Ariki Grau-Winikerei, Lachlan Nitschinsk, Cody Ryan, Kayleb Angeles, Levi Walker and Jesse Ryan. Annie Perets

THANKS to the generosity of Maryborough Brothers Junior Rugby League members, some Australian soldiers overseas will be able to spend their free time playing rugby league.

Footballs, alongside hand pumps, were among the many items included in four care packs mailed by the club.

The club was stoked to receive a letter from one of the soldiers reached by their care packs.

A letter received by the Maryborough Brothers Junior Rugby League Club from a soldier who received one of their donated care packages. Contributed

Rugby league player Kessler Grau-Winikerei, 11, said it was heartwarming to know how well their donations were received.

"It's good for them to know that we are thinking of them over Christmas,” Kessler said.

"Sometimes at school, we talk about what's happening in the world.”

Club president Nathan Angeles said it was important for the club to help others when there was an opportunity.

The donations were made through the Christmas Care Packs For The Troops.