Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHARING IS CARING: Maryborough Brothers Junior Rugby League members pictured (from bottom centre, to the right) Kessler and Ariki Grau-Winikerei, Lachlan Nitschinsk, Cody Ryan, Kayleb Angeles, Levi Walker and Jesse Ryan.
SHARING IS CARING: Maryborough Brothers Junior Rugby League members pictured (from bottom centre, to the right) Kessler and Ariki Grau-Winikerei, Lachlan Nitschinsk, Cody Ryan, Kayleb Angeles, Levi Walker and Jesse Ryan. Annie Perets
News

Rugby league club sends joy to our troops

Annie Perets
by
16th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THANKS to the generosity of Maryborough Brothers Junior Rugby League members, some Australian soldiers overseas will be able to spend their free time playing rugby league.

Footballs, alongside hand pumps, were among the many items included in four care packs mailed by the club.

The club was stoked to receive a letter from one of the soldiers reached by their care packs.

A letter received by the Maryborough Brothers Junior Rugby League Club from a soldier who received one of their donated care packages.
A letter received by the Maryborough Brothers Junior Rugby League Club from a soldier who received one of their donated care packages. Contributed

Rugby league player Kessler Grau-Winikerei, 11, said it was heartwarming to know how well their donations were received.

"It's good for them to know that we are thinking of them over Christmas,” Kessler said.

"Sometimes at school, we talk about what's happening in the world.”

Club president Nathan Angeles said it was important for the club to help others when there was an opportunity.

The donations were made through the Christmas Care Packs For The Troops.

fccommunity fcsport fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Illegal dumping at donation sites costly for community

    premium_icon Illegal dumping at donation sites costly for community

    News Eli Waters residents, charity volunteers and the council have been left shaking their heads as illegal dumping continues despite 15 fines issued to offenders

    Man dies after Pialba assault

    premium_icon Man dies after Pialba assault

    Crime The 58-year-old had been attacked inside his home.

    REVEALED: the cost of phantom childcare services

    premium_icon REVEALED: the cost of phantom childcare services

    News Childcare care operators charging even when they are closed

    • 16th Jan 2019 4:55 AM