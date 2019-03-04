Menu
PROUD AS PUNCH: James Hamilton playing his first game of rugby league. Brendan Bowers
Rugby League dream comes true for Bay's Jimmy the Seagull

BRENDAN BOWERS
4th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: James Hamilton, also known as Jimmy the Seagull, the Hervey Bay Seagulls mascot, has always dreamt about playing a game of footy.

Yesterday his dream became reality.

A new Fraser Coast Masters rugby league team organised by Alan Ezzy had a trial against the Hervey Bay Seagulls club on Saturday and played Hamilton on the wing.

Hamilton, or Jimmy as he is affectionately known, suffers from Kabuki Syndrome, a paediatric congenital disorder that limits his physical activities.

Not that it slows Hamilton too much.

For the past few years he has been the mascot of the Seagulls Club, a role he performs with pride and passion.

The highlight of the day for the crowd and Hamilton was the try he scored.

With car horns sounding from the hill, spectators and players from both sides cheered as Hamilton put the ball over the line.

"It was a great feeling and one I will never forget, it was great doing it with my mates,” he said.

"The smile on Jimmy's face during and after the game was priceless,” Ezzy said.

The day was complete when Hamilton was named Man of the Match.

