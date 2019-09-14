Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Rugby League Ipswich live: Goodna Black v Brothers Blue U13

14th Sep 2019 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLICK PLAY IN THE PLAYER ABOVE TO WATCH ALL THE ACTION  OF TODAY'S MATCH LIVE!

THE Rugby League Ipswich grand finals have finally arrived and exclusive livestreaming of the games is about to start.

Brothers, Goodna, Fassifern, Norths, Swifts and Redbank are among the clubs being represented on grand final weekend.

 

RUGBY LEAGE IPSWICH GRAND FINALS SCHEDULE:

Saturday

1.15pm: Under 13 - Goodna Black v Brothers Blue

2.30pm: Under 14 - Goodna Black v Norths Blue

4pm: Under 15 - Brothers v Redbank Plains Bears

5.30pm: Under 16 - Norths Blue v Redbank Plains Bears

7pm: Under 18 - Norths Blue v Brothers Blue

Sunday

11.30am: Under 20 - Brothers v Goodna Eagles

1.15pm: Reserve Grade - Goodna v Fassifern Bombers

3pm: A Grade - Brothers v Swifts Bluebirds

More Stories

brothers blue goodna black livestream rugby league ipswich u13
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    RAIL JOBS FOCUS: MPs to hear resident concerns at forum

    premium_icon RAIL JOBS FOCUS: MPs to hear resident concerns at forum

    News Visiting Queensland minister Grace Grace says job security at the Heritage City's Downer rail-yard will be a key discussion at an upcoming forum

    Dodgy bank transaction, pills land man in court

    premium_icon Dodgy bank transaction, pills land man in court

    News He was also charged with failing to dispose of a syringe

    2019 Tech Challenge: Everything you need to know

    premium_icon 2019 Tech Challenge: Everything you need to know

    News All you need to know about the 2019 Tech Challenge