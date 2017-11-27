Rugby league 'legends' tour Fraser Coast schools

Legends of League rugby league players, with players from the police team who were involved in a pre-match game at the weekend.

Legends of League rugby league players, with players from the police team who were involved in a pre-match game at the weekend. Alistair Brightman

A TEAM of former rugby league professionals has been busy visiting schools on the Fraser Coast to empower our youth.

The Legends of League, which included Nathan Blacklock, David Shillington, Ben Hannant and Ashley Harrison, spent a week discussing issues including bullying, social media and suicide.

The visit was topped off by a Legends of League game held at Stafford Park on Saturday.

Organiser Troy Byers said thousands came along to watch the professionals compete against local players, with the Legends side winning 32-26.

"There was great support from the community,"

"Hopefully we are coming back next year," Mr Byers said.

The game raised money for Hervey Bay Seagulls.