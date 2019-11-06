Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A genuine contender for the dumbest argument made on social media in 2019 was swiftly red-carded by world rugby referee Nigel Owens.
A genuine contender for the dumbest argument made on social media in 2019 was swiftly red-carded by world rugby referee Nigel Owens.
Rugby League

Rugby ref blows whistle on stupidity

6th Nov 2019 7:30 PM

Rugby referee Nigel Owens is blowing the whistle on stupidity.

The Welshman, who officiated the World Cup semi-final between England and New Zealand, is used to putting footy stars in their place but this time he had a stern word with a misguided Twitter user.

Owens is as well known in rugby circles as many of the players he oversees and he was recruited by Citroen this year to take centre stage in an ad for the car manufacturer's C5 Aircross SUV.

Looking very spiffy in a tuxedo as he drives the car through the woods, the ad sees Owens try to teach a wild bear the art of sophistication - by giving it a haircut, overseeing its cello practise and dressing it up in matching clothes.

As far-fetched as that sounds, it's probably still a lot more realistic than a rugby match without any penalty goals.

Not everyone saw the humour in Citroen's campaign though. At a time when animal cruelty is under the microscope in Australia during the spring racing carnival, at least one person in the world was keen to make sure we don't forget about the bears.

Please, won't somebody think of the bears!

Nigel Owens doesn’t accept any nonsense on or off the field.
Nigel Owens doesn’t accept any nonsense on or off the field.

In a since-deleted tweet, Katie Marshall wrote: "Very concerned and sad to see @CitroenUK & @Nigelrefowens using a bear to advertise their cars.

"This is wrong on every level and promotes the use of animals to perform demeaning and unnatural tricks to entertain the public."

Marshall then signed off by tagging conservation and animal welfare advocates in her tweet.

But Owens couldn't bear to remain silent after his integrity was questioned and clawed back.

In a plot twist to rival the shock of finding out Darth Vader was actually Luke Skywalker's father (it doesn't count as a spoiler if it comes nearly 40 years after the film was released), Owens dropped a bomb.

Turns out the bear wasn't a real bear at all.

Owens' response garnered nearly 500 comments and was liked more than 9000 times as the Twittersphere got behind him.

To be fair to Marshall, we wouldn't want Pudsey the Bear - the logo and mascot for UK charity Children in Need - near a car either. Especially not behind the wheel with only one eye to see out of.

Still, even if the bear was real, we doubt it would have been as difficult for Owens to control as former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw at the breakdown.

football nigel owens rugby sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bay students help send box of hope for children in need

        Bay students help send box of hope for children in need

        News For those who would like to donate to the Operation Christmas Child Project, there is only one day left to get your gift in.

        GIG GUIDE: 15 ways to be entertained for free this weekend

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: 15 ways to be entertained for free this weekend

        News Enjoy free live entertainment at local clubs and pubs on the Fraser Coast this...

        Hi-tech eye-in-the-sky solution offered for shark control

        premium_icon Hi-tech eye-in-the-sky solution offered for shark control

        Environment Shark control drones with live video could save lives, says expert.