FUTURE STARS: The dreamBigTIME rugby talent identification tour travelling to Hervey Bay on a quest to find future Wallabies.
Rugby Union

Rugby scouts searching for Fraser Coast talent

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
18th May 2019 12:01 AM
RUGBY: Rugby Australia's High Performance team will be back on the road next week to uncover more First Nations talent throughout regional New South Wales and Queensland.

The second leg of the #dreamBigTime tour will kick off Monday May 20 with the first pit stop being in Taree before winding up the east coast over two massive weeks.

Following the tour the top 130 players will be flown to Sydney for a four-day camp where their skills will be put to the test in front of a panel of national coaches.

Two squads of 20 will then be chosen to represent two First Nations Sevens sides who will compete in five domestic and two international tournaments.

The long-term goal will be welcoming at least two players into the Australian Sevens squads for the 2024 Olympics.

Former Australian Men's Sevens Assistant Coach Jarred Hodges is leading the project with the support of Rugby Australia and the Member Unions.

''We're excited to get back out to regional Australia where we know there is a genuine thirst for rugby.

''We witnessed more than five hundred people put on a superb performance on the first tour and we're expecting that number to double.

''We will have several Australian Sevens stars joining us again to help host sessions and educate people around the international opportunities this sport has to offer.

''Following these visits we will work with the Member Unions to re-visit each of these communities and keep in regular contact to maintain and grow First Nations talent,'' said Hodges.

Rugby Australia has also partnered with the Aboriginal Medical Services in each of the towns to promote the importance of keeping healthy both on and off the field.

Rugby Australia invites all First Nations Peoples aged 14 - 25 to register.

The tour will arrive in Hervey Bay on Friday May 24 at the Walkers Sport Complex, Walkers Road Urangan.

The program will run between 4.30-6.30pm.

For details on how to register go to:

www.rugbyau.com

